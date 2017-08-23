First Bay Area Amazon Bookstore Opens in Santana Row Thursday - NBC Bay Area
First Bay Area Amazon Bookstore Opens in Santana Row Thursday

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    Amazon is opening its first Bay Area brick-and-mortar bookstore in San Jose's Santana Row. (Aug. 23, 2017)

    Attention all book lovers! Amazon is opening its first Bay Area physical bookstore in San Jose’s Santana Row on Thursday.

    The brick-and-mortar outlet will feature a collection of 3,500 unique titles rated 4.8 stars or higher.

    “All of the books are displayed cover out, and there are review cards under every single book,” said Jennifer Cast, vice president of Amazon Books.

    Amazon has been experimenting with physical stores in cities like Seattle and San Diego despite the larger online shopping presence; this will be the second in California.

    “We are bringing Amazon into the physical world in this book and device store in Santana Row,” Cast said in an interview with the Mercury News. “We know that people love to go to bookstores. We want you to have the book the way you want it – Kindle, Audible, physical form.”

