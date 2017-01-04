Flood Warnings and Watches; Mud, Rocks, Ponding

Crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday evening. (Jan3., 2017)

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings and watches on Wednesday from Sonoma to Santa Clara, from San Mateo and to Santa Cruz.

In all, there were 11 weather alerts issued for as many counties throughout the Bay Area.

And highways were flooded throughout the region. In the Santa Cruz mountains, mud, rocks and ponding were in full force. Before 6 a.m. crews were out clearing a tree blocking Idyllwild onramp onto Highway 17.

All the rain was not good for early morning commuters.

Flooding shut down portions of state Route 12 and state route 121 in Sonoma County. And an accident on southbound Interstate Highway 880 at W. Tennyson Road in Hayward blocked several lanes.

The rain was good for South Bay reservoirs. The Vasona Reservoir was at 82 percent capacity Wednesday morning.