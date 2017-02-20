Flooding Concerns Ramp Up as Powerful Storm Hits Bay Area

Another storm hit the Bay Area Monday morning, bringing threats of flooding, mudslides, toppled trees and power outages.

Heavy downpours will continue into the Monday morning commute hours and consistent rain will continue to pound the region throughout the day.

Northbound Highway 101 at Redwood City was closed due to flooding, CHP annouced around 5:50 a.m. Monday.

The average arrival delays are nearly four hours at San Francisco International Airport. The airport reported 38 cancelled flights (19 arrivals and 19 departures).

A flood warning was already in effect for Solano County as of Sunday evening to go along with flood watches for the rest of the Bay Area's eight other counties. Flooding Concerns Along Coyote Creek

Sunday night and Monday's storm is expected dump anywhere from one to three inches of rain across the Bay Area. Coastal mountains are expected to receive the brunt of that moisture with some spots receiving three to six inches of rainfall.

This latest storm presents flooding concerns for areas already saturated by a wet winter. The San Lorenzo River near Felton, Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon Road and Coyote Creek near the San Jose neighborhood of Edenvale are all expected to reach flood stage by Monday afternoon. High flooding potential will also likely exist along the Uvas/Llagas Creek and San Francisquito Creek. Officials are also keeping a close eye on the Guadalupe River and creeks in the North Bay.

High wind warnings were also in effect for all nine Bay Area counties as of Sunday evening. Gusts could reach 15 to 50 mph at times late Sunday and Monday. San Lorenzo River Expected to Rise