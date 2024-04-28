SF mayor proposes legislation to waive fees for certain community events

San Francisco Mayor London Breed introduced legislation that would waive city fees for certain community events — like farmers' markets, block parties and night markets — and simplify health permitting for food vendors by creating an annual license, her office announced in a press release Friday.

"San Francisco is alive when our streets are filled with festivals, markets, and community events," Breed said. "This brings residents together and it brings more people into our Downtown and our neighborhoods. It celebrates arts, food, music and the spirit of San Francisco. As a city we can cut fees and streamline rules so our communities can bring joy and excitement into our streets and help revitalize San Francisco."

Fee waivers

Events that are free and open to the public, occupy three or fewer city blocks, take place between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and have the appropriate permitting from the ISCOTT and the Entertainment Commission would be eligible for fee waivers. Current fees can range between $500 and $10,000 for events, without waivers.

"Streets are for joy, streets are for people," Jeffrey Tumlin, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director of Transportation, said. "By waiving fees for small neighborhood block parties and celebrations, we're encouraging everyday San Franciscans to come together and foster stronger community connections."

Applicants for fee waivers must be a San Francisco-based non-profit, small business, Community Benefit District, Business Improvement District, or a neighborhood or merchant association. Applicants are limited to 12 events per year for fee waiver eligibility.

Vendor changes

Small business owners like those of Gumbo Social, Sunset Roasters and Manny's spoke out in favor of Breed's second proposal.

"This fee waiver legislation will be a game changer for all of the folks out there who want to activate the streets to bring the City back but can't afford the myriad fees and tons of staffing costs that come with it," Manny Yekutiel, Owner of Manny's, said. "This is exactly the moment where the city needs to clear the path for San Franciscans to do the things we do best: gather outside and spread joy."

Breed's proposal would mean that vendors would no longer need to obtain permits for each event they want to participate in, applying for an annual permit instead. Some business owners pointed out the benefits this change could have for small businesses.

"This legislation is a step in the right direction to make it easier for food vendors like me to participate in citywide events," Dontaye Ball, owner of Gumbo Social, said. "It saves on time, money and makes it more effective. It also creates a level of equity."

Katy Tang, Director of the Office of Small Business, explained that pop-up street vending is often an integral part of growing food businesses in the city.

"Many successful food businesses either begin as pop-up vendors or participate in special events to grow their business," says Katy Tang, Director of the Office of Small Business. "Giving them the option for an annual special event food permit saves them time and money."