Foster City Leaders Advance Levee Raising Project

Foster City leaders voted to advance a project to raise the city's levees. (May 8, 2017)

Foster City leaders on Monday night moved forward with a massive plan to raise the city's levee two to three feet to protect the city from potential flooding caused by sea level rise.

The City Council approved an environmental impact report and design to upgrade the 8-mile levee around the city. The $90 million project would protect the city from projected sea level rise through 2050.

Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

Supporters say the project will maintain property values and save people from paying flood insurance because they'd no longer live in a flood zone.

"It's one of the biggest projects we've done since the city's been built, and it's important to maintain the quality of life and the value of life here in Foster City," Mayor Charlie Bronitsky said.

Video Flaring at Valero Refinery Prompts Evacuations in Benicia

The project initially would be paid for by property owners through a bond that is expected to appear on the November ballot.