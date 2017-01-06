Freezing Temps Across Bay Area: Livermore Ties Historic Record of 28 Degrees | NBC Bay Area
The historic record for cold in San Jose was 18 degrees set in 1894.

By Lisa Fernandez

    Ice is on the cars in San Jose where the temperature was 32 degrees at 4 a.m. Jan. 6, 2017

    Brrrrr!

    Bay Area residents, like most of the rest of the country, woke up on Friday to chilly — even freezing — temperatures. In fact, in Livermore, temperatures reached a low of 28 degrees, matching a historic low set in 2007, according to the National Weather Service.

    No other Bay Area city dropped that low, but temperatures overall were about 7 or so degrees colder than normal because of an Arctic front pushing in from the north, NWS meteorologist Brian Mejia said.

    For example, San Francisco was a balmy 39 degrees when it is usually 45 degrees this time of year, Mejia said. (He wore a hat to work.)

    And Oakland was 34 degrees when it’s normally 41 degrees, he said.

    And in San Jose? The airport reading at 4 a.m. showed the mercury dropping to 32 degrees (yes freezing!) when the normal range is typically 42 degrees.

    National Weather Service records as of 4 a.m. Friday:

    Downtown San Francisco
    Today: 39 degrees
    Normal: 45 degress
    Historic record: 33 degrees set in 1913 (records go back to 1875)

    Oakland airport
    Today: 34
    Normal: 41
    Historic record: 27 degrees set in 1950 (records go back to 1948)

    San Jose airport
    Today: 32
    Normal: 42
    Historic record: 18 degrees in 1894 (records go back to 1893)

    Livermore airport
    Today: 28
    Normal: 37
    Historic record: 28 degrees in 2007

    Napa airport
    Today: 28
    Normal: 37
    Historic record: 25 degrees set in 2007 (*records go back to 1998)

     

     

