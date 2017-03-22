A case of cyberbullying is under investigation at Albany High School in the East Bay. (March 22, 2017)

A case of cyberbullying at an East Bay high school was under investigation Wednesday, and parents are outraged.

The cyberbullying at Albany High School in Albany involves a hurtful and inappropriate post against African-American girls on Instragram, according to the school district superintendent. One parent of a targeted student spoke out, asking for harsh punishment for the students involved.

Sarah Frances said she’s angry and sad by the allegedly racist posts. She’s from the Midwest and was shocked by the entire incident.

"I’m disgusted by it. I think it's completely unacceptable," said Frances, who found out on Monday that her daughter’s picture was allegedly included in the racially insensitive post on a the popular social media site. "An Instagram was made by several juniors at the school, a fake Instagram account that was targeting minority students, primarily African-American."

She said the post was degrading and offensive.

"I did hear there was a picture of a coach and a student with nooses around their neck," she said.

The students immediately reported it to the principal, and school district officials said they are taking action.

"We will not tolerate and we will not accept any kind of bullying behavior," the school said.

Video Discovery Bay Murder Trial Kicks Off with Opening Statements

Albany police are involved in the investigation, and because it involves students, the superintendent would not say if the group of male teenagers that are being questioned have been suspended.

"I have to commend our students," the school superintendent said. "They know we are a district that values diversity."

Frances said she would like proof of that along with a thorough investigation.

"I want them to hold the children and the parents accountable for their behavior and to show that this is a no-tolerant zone for bad behavior," she said.