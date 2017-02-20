Interstate 280 Crash Leaves Driver Dead, CHP Officer Injured | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Isolated Morning Thunderstorms Possible
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Interstate 280 Crash Leaves Driver Dead, CHP Officer Injured

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A driver died after crashing into a CHP vehicle on I-280 in Las Altos Hills. The CHP officer was also injured. (Feb. 20, 2017)

    Police are investigating a crash late Monday on Interstate 280 in the Los Altos Hills that left a driver dead and a California Highway Patrol officer injured.

    CHP officials said an officer responded at 6:50 p.m. to reports of a car stuck in the mud on southbound I-280, near El Monte. A separate vehicle struck the CHP car while it on the side of the roadway, police said.

    The driver of the SUV that struck the CHP vehicle was transported to Stanford Hospital, where they later died, police said.

    The CHP officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices