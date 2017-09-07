NBC Bay Area, File image

A Lafayette man and Oakland fire captain was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said.

The Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating Richard Chew, 58, on Aug. 19, according to a statement.

Investigators served a search warrant at Chew's house and work location, and discovered child pornography on his computer and storage devices, the statement said.

Chew was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and officially charged by the Contra Cota County District Attorney's Office. Bail is set at $200,000. A booking document confirmed his position with the Oakland Fire Department.

NBC Bay Area reported that Chew recommended in January that a building on San Pablo Avenue be shut down for safety reasons, records show. The Oakland Fire Department opted for less drastic measures and in March, it burned down and claimed four lives.



