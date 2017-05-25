A four-alarm fire is threatening homes and has prompted evacuations in downtown Stockton.
Police tell NBC-affiliate KCRA the blaze ignited near Weber Avenue and B Street. Fire officials say the fire possibly originated in a palette yard.
Strong winds pushed the blaze through several commercial properties and threatens at least five homes, firefighters say.
The fire is producing a large, dark grey plume of smoke, which can be seen for miles.
No other information was immediatley available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago