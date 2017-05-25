A large fire has prompted evacuations in Stockton. (May 25, 2017)

A four-alarm fire is threatening homes and has prompted evacuations in downtown Stockton.

Police tell NBC-affiliate KCRA the blaze ignited near Weber Avenue and B Street. Fire officials say the fire possibly originated in a palette yard.

Strong winds pushed the blaze through several commercial properties and threatens at least five homes, firefighters say.

The fire is producing a large, dark grey plume of smoke, which can be seen for miles.

No other information was immediatley available.