4-Alarm Fire Threatens Homes, Prompts Evacuations in Downtown Stockton

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A large fire has prompted evacuations in Stockton. (May 25, 2017)

    A four-alarm fire is threatening homes and has prompted evacuations in downtown Stockton.

    Police tell NBC-affiliate KCRA the blaze ignited near Weber Avenue and B Street. Fire officials say the fire possibly originated in a palette yard.

    Strong winds pushed the blaze through several commercial properties and threatens at least five homes, firefighters say.

    The fire is producing a large, dark grey plume of smoke, which can be seen for miles.

    No other information was immediatley available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
