This isn't even a quarter of people here in DC. Thousands upon thousands. #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/cxmsc4e7vB — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017

This is a common sign at the #womensmarch today. pic.twitter.com/FTRJoS1UMX — Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017

"I had a boss who got drunk and talked like Donald Trump did on Access Hollywood, and I don't want to go back to that." - Debra #womensmarchpic.twitter.com/cL2CDyaBhm — Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017

10-year-old Emily is marching with her mom tonight so that girls can have a better future. pic.twitter.com/W0l2lJ8ywT — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017

Teamwork makes the dream work. Strangers help girl stand on broken meter to get her perfect shot. #womensmarchonwashingtonpic.twitter.com/YsCFlNeKye — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017

Lots of pink in D.C. today! It's time for the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/3R4FQJo8Ls

