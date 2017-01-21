NBC Bay Area's Sr. Digital Editor Riya Bhattacharjee, Anchor Raj Mathai and multimedia reporter Gillian Edevane are in D.C. covering the inauguration and protests. Follow us online and on Twitter and Facebook for Live updates from the capital.
11:00 a.m. PST
Women of the #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/IKdV8i2sVd
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
At #WomensMarch rally in DC, women ask @realDonaldTrump to leave them alone. pic.twitter.com/ffcTfGYY9a
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
10:00 a.m. PST
Anti-Trump merchandise being sold at the #WomensMarchOnWashington#womensmarchpic.twitter.com/qxaZ4UrDBZ
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
"Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump it's time to go:" #WomensMarchOnWashingtonpic.twitter.com/PSzSHLqGmd
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
Men join the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/ycDntReJAX
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
"We miss you Obama." #WomensMarchOnWashingtonpic.twitter.com/FMETXjPlXE
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
9:00 a.m. PST
Biggest #Inauguration protest in US history (eclipsing 1972 #Nixon). Bigger crowds 2day than #Trump Inaug. (per @Lawrence) #WomensMarch
— Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 21, 2017
This isn't even a quarter of people here in DC. Thousands upon thousands. #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/cxmsc4e7vB
— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017
This is a common sign at the #womensmarch today. pic.twitter.com/FTRJoS1UMX
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
"I had a boss who got drunk and talked like Donald Trump did on Access Hollywood, and I don't want to go back to that." - Debra #womensmarchpic.twitter.com/cL2CDyaBhm
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
Women's rights take center stage today. #womensmarchpic.twitter.com/X7N3OJW1pg
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
Everyone's at the #WomensMarch in D.C! pic.twitter.com/br8LOqTL5G
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
8:00 a.m. PST
10-year-old Emily is marching with her mom tonight so that girls can have a better future. pic.twitter.com/W0l2lJ8ywT
— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017
A sea of pink. #womensmarchpic.twitter.com/ew8bcFCUBa
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
7:00 a.m. PST
Teamwork makes the dream work. Strangers help girl stand on broken meter to get her perfect shot. #womensmarchonwashingtonpic.twitter.com/YsCFlNeKye
— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017
Lots of pink in D.C. today! It's time for the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/3R4FQJo8Ls
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 21, 2017
Rally starts at 10am. It's 7:46 and if you get here now, there's no way you're getting anywhere near the stage. But they do have a big tv. pic.twitter.com/eklsqJ3FIz
— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) January 21, 2017