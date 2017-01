A man was led away by San Francisco police following an officer involved shooting near Minerva Street. Jan. 6, 2017

San Francisco reported an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in the Ocean View neighborhood, and video shot afterward shows a man being taken into an ambulance.

The shooting was reported near Capital Avenue and Minerva Street about 5:30 a.m.

The suspect, who was taken into custody, reported sprayed officers two hours earlier. Video shows the officers receiving treatment after getting sprayed.

More details were not immediately shared by police.