A message of protest is projected Monday night on the outside of San Francisco International Airport. (March 6, 2017)

A protest in response to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban emerged Monday night at San Francisco International Airport in the form of a large projected message on interior and exterior walls of the airport.

The projected words read "No Ban No Wall," which has been the mantra for most of the protests against the president's immigration policies since he took office in January.

Later, an image of a woman wearing an American-flag hijab was projected on the interior wall.

Trump's initial executive order, issued days after he was inaugurated, temporarily banned travel from seven Muslim-majority nations. The new, narrower order removes Iraq from the list and backs off a blanket ban on Syrian refugees.

About two dozen protesters inside SFO's international terminal also carried traditional signs and chanted "This is what democracy looks like!"