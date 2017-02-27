Oakland's First Female Police Chief Takes Office

Anne Kirkpatrick, the first police chief to be hired in Oakland's history, was sworn into service Monday morning.

Kirkpatrick, a former police chief in Spokane, Wash., inherits a department recently marred by a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager, a racist text scandal and accusations of excessive force.

Kirkpatrick, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, actually applied to run Oakland's police department under former Mayor Jean Quan, a source told the East Bay Times. However, Sean Whent was awarded the job, but he later became the first chief to resign amid the sex-abuse scandal.

In all, the Oakland Police Department has had six police chiefs since 2011: Paul Figueroa, Ben Fairow, Sean Whent, Anthony Toribio, Howard Jordan and Anthony Batts.

In the past, Schaaf expressed disgust with some of the behavior within the Oakland Police Department, adding she was not hired to oversee a "frat house."

Before joining the East Bay deparment, Kirkpatrick held a position leading an organizational development within the Chicago Police Department.

Kirkpatrick was also the police chief of Spokane, Washington, from 2006 to 2012, where she struggled with the aftershocks of a fatal police beating and hog-tying of a janitor. The incident prompted outcry and a demand for police reforms and accountability.

However, Kirkpatrick's attempt at holding officers responsible for their actions did not sit well with the department's rank-and-file, according to the Chicago Tribune. In fact, a detective sued her and the city of Spokane for defamation and wrongful termination after he was fired for allegedly threatening his wife. Not only was Jay Mehring awarded over $700,000 by a jury, but he was also reinstated to the force.

After Kirkpatrick's departure, a Justice Department review reprimanded the Spokane Police Department for a "lack of transparency, accountability, and community outreach efforts," which, they said, "increased the distance between the police and its community."

Kirkpatrick has also served as chief deputy of the King County Sheriff's Office in Washington state, where she supervised a staff of more than 1,000 from November 2012 to June 2014. Most recently, she spent six months as the Chief of Bureau of Organizational Development for the Chicago Police Department.

Kirkpatrick’s LinkedIn profile indicates she has been a licensed attorney in Washington state for 23 years, after graduating from the Seattle University School of Law. She also graduated from the FBI National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute as well as the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development School.