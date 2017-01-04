Oakland's new police chief Anne Kirkpatrick is introduced. She is the city's first female chief in city history. Jan. 4, 2016

Anne Kirkpatrick is Oakland’s fourth top cop in seven months. And she's inheriting a beleaguered police department that has been embroiled in a high-profile police sex abuse scandal of a teenage girl, which led to three former police chiefs being sacked before her.

In all, the Oakland Police Department has had six police chiefs since 2011: Paul Figueroa, Ben Fairow, Sean Whent, Anthony Toribio, Howard Jordan and Anthony Batts.

Kirkpatrick, who introduced herself on Wednesday to Oakland with some feisty Southern charm, is the first woman to lead the department in city history.

"Ya'll have been nothing but absolutely welcoming to me," the Tennessee native said with a laugh, gently teasing Californians as the ones with the strange accent. "I'm so excited to be here in Oakland."

Interestingly, Kirkpatrick applied to run Oakland’s police department under former Mayor Jean Quan, a source told the East Bay Times. However, she was passed over for Whent, who was appointed interim chief in May 2013, and was the first chief to resign in the wake of the sex scandal with the teenage girl who said she had relations with about 30 officers across the region. According to public records, Whent was earning $235,000 when he left.

Mayor Libby Schaaf, who launched her search for a police chief in August, said that Kirkpatrick is a "reform-minded" leader that Oakland has been searching for. She added that Kirkpatrick will hold officers accountable.

"Oaklanders wanted a leader with integrity, able to change culture," Schaaf said. "Someone who would deliver on fair and just policing, prevent violence and increase accountability, and, of course, most importantly, build community trust."

In the past, Schaaf expressed disgust with some of the behavior within the Oakland Police Department, adding she was not hired to oversee a "frat house."

In a brief statement, Oakland Police Officers' Association president Sgt. Barry Donelan said: "We are glad that the uncertainty surrounding the position of Oakland Chief of Police is finally settled." He added that his officers look forward to working "collaboratively" with Kirkpatrick.

Despite the lack of a permanent chief since the summer, Schaaf thanked officers who "continued to serve the community during these trying times," delivering a 2016 that was the city's safest year since 2005.

Having served as the former police chief of Spokane, Washington, Kirkpatrick has for some time had an eye on being the police chief of a big city. She has applied for the position in Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle and San Francisco, the East Bay Express reported.

With 34 years of law enforcement experience under her belt, Kirkpatrick served as chief deputy of the King County Sheriff's Office in Washington state where she supervised a staff of more than 1,000 people from Nov. 2012 to June 2014. Most recently, she served as the Chief of Bureau of Organizational Development for the Chicago Police Department.

Kirkpatrick’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she has been a licensed attorney in Washington state for 23 years, after graduating from the Seattle University School of Law. She also graduated from the FBI National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute as well as the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development School.

Stakeholders in town said they want to keep an open mind about the new chief.

Civil rights attorney John Burris, who is a vocal Oakland police critic, said Wednesday that he hopes Kirkpatrick “develops an appreciation for the different interest groups in the community.” He said it’s not enough to just be concerned with officers.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter organizer and Anti Police-Terror Project founder Cat Brooks was critical of Schaaf's decision to hire a new chief without waiting for input from the newly minted police commission that Oakland voters approved in November.

Schaaf did not directly address the police commission question. But she did say that "community input" served as the "cornerstone" of the recruitment process. She heard from more than 300 Oakland residents over a dozen meetings and over 600 more shared their thoughts in an online survey. All participants were "very clear" about their vision for their hometown's chief cop, she said.

As for her part, Kirkpatrick acknowledged that the Oakland Police Department, like officers all over the country, are in the midst of a "difficult time."

"I promise you leadership," she said. "We'll get there."

NBC Bay Area's Lisa Fernandez and Bob Redell contributed to this report.