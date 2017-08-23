On just the third day of the school year, McClymonds High School and district officials were scrambling to fix a problem with unsafe levels of lead in the water.

The Oakland Unified School District sent an environmental health and safety manager to the school to test the water and found unsafe levels of lead coming from one water fountain at the football field and from the kitchen faucets in the cafeteria. Lead also was discovered in the showers in the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, district officials said.

Tests showed the fountainhead, kitchen faucets and shower heads were the sources of the lead, the district said. The fixtures at the football field and in the kitchen have since been replaced, and subsequent testing of the water in those locations showed lead is no longer a problem, the district said. New locker room shower heads are on order.

The district said it will make its test results available as soon as possible.

McClymonds has old pipes, which at this stage of their lifespan can shed sediment and cause cloudy water to come from the fountains and faucets until the sediment clears, officials said.

The water is not a health threat, the district said, but it plans to install filters on all water fountains in the school. In the meantime, the school district has installed 11 water dispensers around campus, including in the cafeteria, and students will not be able to drink from the fountains for the time being.

Staff has also installed filters on the new kitchen faucets to ensure that water used in the cafeteria is not only safe but entirely clear, according to the district.

"We know this has been a challenging situation for the McClymonds community," Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a statement. "We want everyone to know we share their concerns and want nothing but the best for our young people and our staff."

Bay City News contributed to this report.