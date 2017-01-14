Raiders Set to Submit Las Vegas Relocation Papers: Report

So long, Oakland.

The Oakland Raiders are expected to submit relocation papers to the league and begin the official exodus to Las Vegas, the NFL Network's Ian Rapport and sources familiar to the organization reported Saturday.

In order to make the relocation move official, the current East Bay franchise must receive 24 votes of approval from the league's 32 owners. Those votes could be made official at some point this spring.

Oakland city leaders in December voted unanimously to move forward with a financial and development plan to build a $1.3 billion football stadium at the Coliseum site in an attempt to keep the Raiders in the Bay Area, but it appears owner Mark Davis is remaining firm in his pursuit to uproot the Raiders and take off for "Sin City."

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in October approved a bill to construct a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

Nevada plans to raise $750 million from a hotel tax to fund the stadium with billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson contributing $650 million and the Raiders and NFL kicking in $500 million.

Fans of the Raiders — an up-and-coming squad that recently made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years — have been clamoring Davis and the Raiders all season to stay put in the East Bay. "Stay in Oakland" signs and "Las Vegas: If you Build It, We Won't Come" banners were just some of the endeavors put forth by the "Silver and Black" fan base. Those efforts appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Although the relocation may become official in the near future, the Raiders will suit up and continue to play in Oakland for at least a few seasons while the Las Vegas stadium is built.