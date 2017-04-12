Parents of students in the Oakland Unified School District will on Wednesday evening protest what they believe is financial mismanagement on the part of district officials.

The group will gather in Frank Ogawa Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to express its frustration at budget cuts that are in the pipeline.

The school district has already made cuts this year to its discretionary spending budget and frozen hiring mid-year. Officials revealed in March, however, that those steps weren’t enough to balance the budget.

The district is facing a $30 million shortfall, former Superintendent Antwan Wilson said in January.

Monalisa Trevino, the mother of a fourth-grader, says classrooms are already feeling the effects of the current cuts.

Like her, other unhappy parents plan also to speak at a school board meeting.

Check back for updates.