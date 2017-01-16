Pats' McDaniels May be 'Conflicted' About 49ers Job

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a candidate to be offered the head coaching position with the 49ers, according to multiple reports. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to multiple reports, is one of three candidates still on the 49ers’ list to be the new head coach of the San Francisco franchise.

However, with the Patriots still active in the playoffs for at least another week, the 49ers will have to bide their time if they want to hire him.

Yet one report suggests that even if the 49ers do choose to make McDaniels an offer, McDaniels may not take it.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, sources around the league are saying McDaniels "is conflicted about the job."

One reason, according to Florio, is the 49ers have lacked stability and commitment the past three years, parting with Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. McDaniels reportedly is concerned that revolving door could keep spinning.

Wrote Florio: "He has four young children and there’s a strong desire to not uproot the family for a short-term stint on the other side of the country. As the Broncos coach in 2009 and 2010, McDaniels didn’t even get two full seasons to turn around the Broncos. Given San Francisco’s recent trend of parting ways with coaches … there’s legitimate concern that McDaniels possibly won’t be coaching for an extended period of time."

McDaniels was 11-17 in less than two full seasons with Denver, being fired after 12 games of the 2010 season with a 3-9 record. He was 8-8 his first season.

He’s considered one of the NFL’s top offensive coordinators. The Patriots this season ranked second in the league in yards. He’s worked five seasons in New England, after previously working eight seasons with the team before taking the Denver job.

The 49ers may be enticing, however, for the opportunity to build a once-proud team back from the NFC basement. The Niners also will hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, so a new, young quarterback may be set to enter the picture.

Before this season, McDaniels said he was happy with the Patriots but would welcome another opportunity to be a head coach after the Denver experience.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last so many years and hopefully gained a lot of wisdom and if and when that time comes, I’d look forward to the challenge of doing it again,” he told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Other candidates reported to remain on the 49ers' wish list are assistants Kyle Shanahan of the Falcons and Tom Cable of the Seahawks.