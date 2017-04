Police are seeking a man who allegedly took a necklace worth several thousands dollars from a Napa jewelry store last week, police said Saturday.

On Apr. 1, a man walked into a jewelry store in town and tried on a necklace worth $7,000. The man then ran out of the store, according to police.

His image was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Napa police at (707) 257-9223.