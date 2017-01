A truck got into an accident at I-880 at Mission Boulevard in Fremont. Jan. 12, 2017

A driver was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of DUI after his truck crashed into pool truck carrying chemicals on northbound Interstate Highway in Fremont.

As a result of the chemicals spilling on the highway, the California Highway Patrol closed the Mission Boulevard offramp in Fremont so that Caltrans crews could clean up the hazardous materials.

The accident was reported about 1 a.m. Caltrans expected the cleanup to last until 7 a.m.