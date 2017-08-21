Popular Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was shot in Richmond early Monday. Here is a look at two of his rap albums he has released. (Aug. 21, 2017)

Popular Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was critically injured after being shot in Richmond, police said.

Richmond police said the rapper, whose name is Charles Williams, was shot several times at around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station at Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Avenue, just off Interstate 80.

In the early 2000s, Williams along with late rapper Mac Dre and Vallejo rap star E-40, helped catapult the Bay Area's so-called hyphy, or hyperactive, movement to the national spotlight.

The Oakland-based rapper is also known for being a part of the 1990s group "3X Krazy," considered to be one of the legendary groups in the underground Bay Area rap scene.

No other information was immediately available.