Popular Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Shot in Richmond: Police - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Popular Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Shot in Richmond: Police

By Kristofer Noceda and Jodi Hernandez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Popular Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Shot in Richmond: Police
    NBC Bay Area
    Popular Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was shot in Richmond early Monday. Here is a look at two of his rap albums he has released. (Aug. 21, 2017)

    Popular Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was critically injured after being shot in Richmond, police said.

    Richmond police said the rapper, whose name is Charles Williams, was shot several times at around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station at Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Avenue, just off Interstate 80.

    In the early 2000s, Williams along with late rapper Mac Dre and Vallejo rap star E-40, helped catapult the Bay Area's so-called hyphy, or hyperactive, movement to the national spotlight.

    The Oakland-based rapper is also known for being a part of the 1990s group "3X Krazy," considered to be one of the legendary groups in the underground Bay Area rap scene.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 26 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices