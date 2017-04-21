Power Outage Affects 90,000 in San Francisco, Causes BART Station Closure | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
SF Power Outage Affects 90,000 People
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Power Outage Affects 90,000 in San Francisco, Causes BART Station Closure

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mallory Piper via Twitter
    A power outage in San Francisco affected 90,000 people and a fire sparked at Larkin and Ellis streets. (April 21, 2017)

    A massive power outage in downtown San Francisco left 90,000 people without electricity on Friday, according to PG&E.

    The outage began around 9:15 a.m. and killed traffic lights. It also prompted the closure of the BART station on Montgomery Street. 

    San Francisco police said they are working with PG&E and SF Muni to respond to the situation.

    The fire department was responding to multiple calls for service, but said no injuries had been reported as of 10 a.m.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices