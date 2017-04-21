A power outage in San Francisco affected 90,000 people and a fire sparked at Larkin and Ellis streets. (April 21, 2017)

A massive power outage in downtown San Francisco left 90,000 people without electricity on Friday, according to PG&E.

The outage began around 9:15 a.m. and killed traffic lights. It also prompted the closure of the BART station on Montgomery Street.

San Francisco police said they are working with PG&E and SF Muni to respond to the situation.

The fire department was responding to multiple calls for service, but said no injuries had been reported as of 10 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

