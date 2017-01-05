Preparing For Weekend Storm in Santa Cruz Mountains | NBC Bay Area
Preparing For Weekend Storm in Santa Cruz Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Crews clear a roadway where a mudslide stopped traffic in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Jan. 4, 2017)

    After a couple of days of dry-ish weather, California residents, especially those in the Santa Cruz mountains, should prepare for more.

    The rain is set to arrive Saturday, but will ramp up Sunday when the storm system meets up with subtropical moisture to boost the precipitation potential, meteorologists say. The National Weather Service says the weekend "atmospheric river" will take direct aim for Central California, but the rest of the state should get drenched, too.

    And that includes those in the Santa Cruz mountains, which may receive up to eight inches of rain, meteorologists say.

    Already, a creek in Felton rose significantly during Tuesday's and Wednesday's downpours.

    But this weekend's looming storm could easily push the water level up to flood levels, impacting roads and homes in Felton and nearby Boulder Creek.

