Report Indicates Shanahan Will Be Next 49ers Coach

Kyle Shanahan (above), who has had success in his last two jobs in Washington and Atlanta, is reported ready to come to the 49ers as head coach. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Technically, the 49ers can’t talk again to Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, or offer him a job, until after Atlanta is eliminated from the postseason.

But it appears that’s just a formality.

Mike Silver of the NFL Network is reporting the Niners are sold on Shanahan and that he will accept the team’s offer to become head coach of the team once the Falcons are eliminated in this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers, or after the Super Bowl, should they advance.

Said Silver on the NFL Network: “I’m told that when the 49ers essentially offered Kyle Shanahan the job — they’re not allowed to formally offer, but told him you’re our guy — that all the (Falcons) coaches were in a room together and (head coach) Dan Quinn kind of announced it to the group, and I don’t know if people broke into a round of applause, but it was a glorious moment at the Falcons facility.”

Silver wrote on NFL.com that Shanahan is “almost certain to accept the position,” citing sources, and will receive a multi-year contract.

Silver also reported that once Shanahan is available, he’ll be part of the 49ers front-office group, led by CEO Jed York, that selects the new general manager. The main candidates still in the running are reported to be Packers’ director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst – whom Silver reports is the No. 1 target of the 49ers – Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Vikings assistant general manager George Paton. The Niners also have interviewed several other GM candidates, but those others aren’t reported to be in the final three the 49ers have targeted, wrote Silver.