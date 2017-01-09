Roundup of Three-Day Rainfall Totals in the Bay Area

For five years Californians have been suffering bone-dry winters. Now, it’s all people can do not to ask, “When is it going to stop raining?”

The answer: Not for a while. The heavy rainfall let up a bit on Monday, but the forecast shows more storms brewing beginning again on Tuesday.

And that follows a weekend of walloping wet weather.

Here’a roundup of the greatest rainfall totals from Friday to Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

• Saratoga 7.48 inches

• Monte Sereno 7.40 inches

• Morgan Hill 5.74 inches

• San Rafael 5.09 inches

• Los Gatos 4.33 inches

Areas in Monterey County including Three Peaks and Mining Ridge got slammed the hardest with almost 13 inches of rain since Friday.

San Jose got the short end of the rain stick in comparison to other locations, according to NOAA’s National Weather Service. For instance, while most Bay Area locations were drenched with nine or 10 inches of rain over the weekend, Silicon Valley received just two inches.