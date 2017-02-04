San Jose Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Killing Wife

San Jose police have arrested a man suspected of killing his wife on Thursday, marking the city's fifth homicide of the year.

The suspect, identified as Sajawal Chadhar, killed Leann Watson Chadhar, 40, on the 2100 block of Conye Court, according to police.

Police say someone called 911 to report the crime. Officers found the woman unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the cause or motive of the alleged homicide remain unknown.