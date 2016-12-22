San Jose Police DUI Checkpoint Sets Up in Downtown

As holiday celebrations begin to ramp up, the San Jose Police Department set up its first holiday sobriety checkpoint, cracking down on drinking and driving.

In downtown San Jose, three lanes of traffic on Fourth Street near San Fernando Street were being funneled down to one lane. That's where about 10 officers will be greeting drivers and evaluating them.

People in the downtown area Thursday night had mixed feelings about it; some were a little skeptical and others welcomed it.

Police were issuing notices about the event, warning motorists of the consequences of driving under the influence.

"We're going to be handing out fliers," said Lt. Steven Payne of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit. "We're going to check for DUIs, which would be alcohol, drugs and marijuana. Anybody we see is impaired, we will do our sobriety checks on them and make an arrest, if warranted."