San Mateo County Healthiest in California: Report

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 25: Mr. Rounder, InTouch Health?s RP-6 for Remote Presence robot, recharges February 25, 2005 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. Mr. Rounder, standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds, is the latest in physician-to-patient communication technology. The robot includes two-way video and 24-infrared sensors to navigate its travels throughout the hospital. The doctor?s image is displayed on a flat-screen computer monitor mounted on top of the robot, which can rotate 340 degrees and pivot up and down. The doctor views the patient and surroundings through a video camera located above the monitor allowing live interactive communication. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

San Mateo County has taken the top spot in a newly released report that investigates people’s health based on the conditions amid which they work, live and play.

Education, jobs, housing, physical environment and access to care are among the factors that went in favor of California’s healthiest county, according to the study done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Marin and Santa Clara counties occupy ranks two and three respectively. Sonoma, Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Cruz counties all made it to the top 20 of nearly 60 counties, the report shows.

Lake, Modoc and Alpine counties occupy the last three slots.

Despite the rosy news for many Bay Area counties, researchers found a dark cloud hanging over California. An alarming number of people are falling through the cracks or dying too soon.

“Our country continues to experience an epidemic of drug overdose deaths,” said Abbey Cofsky of the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation. “It’s by far the leading cause of death among those between 25-44 years old. Nearly five million between the ages of 16 and 24 are not in school, and don’t have jobs.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

The researchers urged people to use the county health rankings to see where they can make changes personally and in their communities.