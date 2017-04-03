Scheduling Snag Catches BART Riders at New Warm Springs Station by Surprise | NBC Bay Area
Scheduling Snag Catches BART Riders at New Warm Springs Station by Surprise

By Kris Sanchez

    First passenger data released on Bart Warm Springs Station. Kris Sanchez reports.

    The new Warm Springs BART station in south Fremont opened at the end of March, and some people are already frustrated.

    That's because a scheduling snag has forced some riders, who were hoping to slash time off of their commutes, to transfer at certain times of the day, according to the Mercury News.

    Full service between the new station and Richmond is currently not an option. That means Richmond-bound riders have to transfer at the Fremont station, which is the next stop after the new station, after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

    When the weekend rolls around, Daly City-bound riders are faced with the scheduling snafu. They are forced to also transfer at the Fremont station.

    A total of 2,400 riders on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week tested out the new service from the Warm Springs Station, BART told the newspaper.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
