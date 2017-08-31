Seahawks Win Star-Free Matchup With Raiders

Raiders QB EJ Manuel (No. 3) is sacked in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There was no Derek Carr or Marshawn Lynch. And Keon Hatcher, K.J. Brent and John Crockett were the Raiders’ top receivers Thursday night, not Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Cordarrelle Patterson.

If fans were hoping to see some stars, the Oakland Coliseum was the wrong place to be Thursday night, where the exhibition game between the Seahawks and Raiders was a festival of players either fighting to win a last spot on the 53-man roster or hoping to catch the eye of another team after Saturday’s cut-down day.

As usual, the fourth and final exhibition game of the summer featured players even Raiders fans had trouble identifying.

The Raiders came away with a 17-13 loss, giving up a 16-yard touchdown pass from Austin Davis to Kenny Lawler with just over a minute remaining.

Much more important than the decision, however, was the fact key Raiders starters never touched the field Thursday night, meaning they’re healthy to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 10 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a Blair Walsh 21-yard field goal, followed by Rodney Smith’s 34-yard touchdown catch from Trevone Boykin.

The Raiders came back in the second quarter on Hatcher’s 18-yard pass from E.J. Manuel, who probably won the No. 2 quarterback job behind Carr with an 8-for-12, 77-yard, no-interception outing.

Oakland took a 13-10 lead on two Giorgio Tavecchio field goals in the second half – of 34 and 28 yards – before Lawler’s winning TD play closed out the exhibition season.