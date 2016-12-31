Sharks Come Up Short, End 2016 with Loss in Los Angeles | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Sharks Come Up Short, End 2016 with Loss in Los Angeles

By CSN Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File image of Kevin Labanc

    In the final game of 2016, the Sharks couldn't dig completely out of a two-goal hole as they lost 3-2 to the Kings Saturday night.

    The loss snaps the Sharks' four-game winning streak.

    Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, Brent Burns scored from just inside the blue line 12 seconds into the period. But less than four minutes later, Jeff Carter gave the Kings a 3-1 lead.

    The Sharks didn't go away though as rookie Kevin Labanc cut the deficit to 3-2 at 13:57.

    But that's as close as San Jose would get as the Kings held on for a 3-2 win.

    The two teams begin the new year against each other on Tuesday night in San Jose.

    Published 34 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices