Sharks Come Up Short, End 2016 with Loss in Los Angeles

In the final game of 2016, the Sharks couldn't dig completely out of a two-goal hole as they lost 3-2 to the Kings Saturday night.
The loss snaps the Sharks' four-game winning streak.
Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, Brent Burns scored from just inside the blue line 12 seconds into the period. But less than four minutes later, Jeff Carter gave the Kings a 3-1 lead.
The Sharks didn't go away though as rookie Kevin Labanc cut the deficit to 3-2 at 13:57.
But that's as close as San Jose would get as the Kings held on for a 3-2 win.
The two teams begin the new year against each other on Tuesday night in San Jose.
Published 34 minutes ago