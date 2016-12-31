Sharks Come Up Short, End 2016 with Loss in Los Angeles

In the final game of 2016, the Sharks couldn't dig completely out of a two-goal hole as they lost 3-2 to the Kings Saturday night.

The loss snaps the Sharks' four-game winning streak.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, Brent Burns scored from just inside the blue line 12 seconds into the period. But less than four minutes later, Jeff Carter gave the Kings a 3-1 lead.

The Sharks didn't go away though as rookie Kevin Labanc cut the deficit to 3-2 at 13:57.

But that's as close as San Jose would get as the Kings held on for a 3-2 win.

The two teams begin the new year against each other on Tuesday night in San Jose.