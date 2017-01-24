Stephen Curry: No. 30 on the Court, No. 1 in Jersey Sales

His numbers may be slightly down this season, but Stephen Curry is still the kind of jersey sales.

The two-time NBA MVP and all-start point guard for the Golden State Warriors had the most popular jersey in the association between October and December of 2016, according to NBAStore.com sales reports. Curry's No. 30 bested LeBron James' No. 23 for the top spot.

Not to be outdone, Kevin Durant, Curry's superstar teammate, settled in with the third-best selling jersey. Sharp-shooting guard Klay Thompson checked in with the 11th-best jersey sale numbers.

The Warriors as an organization also topped the charts with the most sold merchandise compared to any other team.

Top 5 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Top 5 Most Popular Team Merchandise:

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Los Angeles Lakers

4. Chicago Bulls

5. New York Knicks