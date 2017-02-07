The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 to move forward with a proposal to expand the West County Detention Facility, a project that would see hundreds of inmates at the Martinez jail shuffled to new units in Richmond.

The plan proposes adding close to 120,000 square feet to the Richmond jail, including space for 400 bed units and mental health and re-entry centers in 2021. Supervisor John Gioia, whose district encompasses the working-class city, was the sole “no” vote on the board.

Sheriff’s officials must now submit the proposal for $70 million to the state. If granted, the project will cost an estimated $95.2 million and around $5 million per year to maintain.

The Martinez jail is the only facility in the county able to accommodate high-risk inmates, a label most often given to violent offenders. Inmate population there has soared from the recommended 384 to about 690 — 180 percent over capacity. Sheriff’s officials argued that overcrowding contributed to a 68 percent surge in inmate assaults over the past four years.

Capt. Tom Chalk, the West County detention division commander for the Sheriff’s Office, told the board that mental health services are lacking in the county’s jails due to space and funds.

“We need to invest in people now so they don’t reoffend, so they don’t wind up in prison,” Chalk said.

The Sheriff’s Office has been pushing for a Richmond expansion since 2007 but continuously faced fierce opposition from the city’s leaders and community members. More than 50 people from various action groups came to the meeting to object to the proposal.

Members of the Racial Justice Coalition said they worry the expansion plan is a guise so the county can make room for more inmates rather than relocate existing ones. Gioia expressed concern that the Martinez facility would end up overcrowded again in a few years time.

Another key point of contention was the sheriff’s collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a boon that helps the department rake in an about $3 million per year. The proposal’s opponents argued that the deal, in which the department detains people at the behest of immigration officers, contributes to overcrowding and creates an overall sense of distrust between local law enforcement and the immigrant community.

“This is a really hard issue for us because it hits all of our houses,” Claudia Jimenez, a Richmond resident, said. “We don’t have a hospital – a full size hospital – in West Contra Costa, but they are going to say yes to more jails.”

Chalk addressed the community’s concerns, telling the board that expanding the jail was the “humane thing” to do for the inmates.

“I know there’s a trust factor that people talk about, and I get that,” he said. “This facility’s only purpose is to prepare people for rehabilitation and getting them back on track. The alternative is we do nothing. We’re trying to do right by these people, and nothing more than that.”

Throughout the meeting, the subject of racial inequality in the criminal justice system led to several tense moments between the board, which includes one person of color, and community members.

Supervisor Candace Andersen, who represents the most affluent cities in the county, including Lafayette, Orinda and Moraga, remarked anecdotally that she grew up in a diverse community in Hawaii, where she was a minority.

“I sometimes find it very peculiar here on the mainland when it’s pointed out ‘Hey, you’re a white woman,’” she said. “Hey, we’re all people. So I would love to sort of keep that out of the equation as we discuss this.”

That remark irked Edith Pastrano, a member of the Coalition for Racial Justice. It’s impossible to have a comprehensive discussion about criminal justice without factoring in racial disparities, she said.

“It bothered me on a personal level when she said that,” Pastrano said. “It made me think she doesn’t understand the disparities our communities face.”

Supervisor Federal Glover, who is black, said both issues — racial injustice and jail overcrowding — could be worked on at the same time.

“I realize that the population within our jails are overpopulated with African Americans, and that is a real issue,” he said. “And one day, we’re going to have to figure out how to serve that.”

The proposal is now headed to the Board of State and Community Corrections.