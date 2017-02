Emergency tree removal work on Sunday is creating BART delays for riders traveling through San Francisco.

The 15 to 20 minute delays are scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to BART.

Video Beer Fans Line Up For Pliny the Younger

Those riders traveling along the blue line from Dublin/Pleasanton to Daly City will be required to transfer at the 24th Street Mission Station.