Tree Topples Onto Parked Cars in SF, One Person Rescued: SFFD - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

    Fire crews on Wednesday responded to a fallen section of a tree on some parked cars in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

    A section of a large tree toppled at Clement and 38th Avenue a little before 3:30 p.m., and there was one man trapped inside a vehicle, a fire official said.

    Firefighters at the scene said the man appeared to be OK. They were able to extricate him by about 3:55 p.m. No injuries were reported.

    No further details were available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
