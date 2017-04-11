U Can't Touch This: San Jose State Football Coach Shows Off Sweet 'Hammer Time' Moves | NBC Bay Area
United CEO Apologizes to Doctor
U Can't Touch This: San Jose State Football Coach Shows Off Sweet 'Hammer Time' Moves

By Kristofer Noceda

    San Jose State Football
    Coach Alonzo Carter performs in front of the San Jose State University football team.

    Please Coach Carter, don't hurt 'em!

    San Jose State University's Alonzo Carter is taking social media by storm thanks to some sweet "Hammer Time" moves. Video posted by San Jose State Football online shows Carter performing an MC Hammer dance routine to the 1990s smash hit "U Can't Touch This."

    It's no surprise Carter, a running backs coach for the university's football team, has the dance memorized like the Spartans playbook. He previously served as a backup dancer for MC Hammer, according to Football Scoop.

    View the video below.

