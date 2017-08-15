UC Berkeley Hires Social Worker for People’s Park

The University of California, Berkeley has hired a social worker to assess the needs of the homeless population in People's Park. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the social worker started last month and is getting paid $92,000 a year. At least nine violent crimes were reported in the park last year. In June, a homeless woman was charged with putting meth in a little boy's mouth. UC Berkeley owns the park and is exploring the option of building student housing in the location.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago