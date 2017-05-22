SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 22, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO -- The Warriors entered the NBA record book Monday night. They also advanced to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive season for the first time in franchise history.

Their 129-115 spanking of the Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center completed a sweep of the series, extending the Warriors’ record this postseason to 12-0 and making them the first team in league history to post such a record while also opening the playoffs with three consecutive four-game sweeps.

Stephen Curry put in 36 points to lead the offensive attack. Kevin Durant finished with 29 points, Draymond Green with 16, Ian Clark with 12 and Klay Thompson added 10.

Once again, though, it was a scrambling and switching defense that generated most everything the Warriors did. They limited San Antonio to 42.3-percent shooting from the field -- 35.1 through the first three quarters. The Warriors shot 55.8 percent.

The Warriors outrebounded the Spurs 53-41 and won despite committing 17 turnovers, off which San Antonio scored 22 points.

Playing without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs were led by Kyle Anderson, who totaled 20 points.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Though most members of the starting lineup submitted strong performances, Durant and Green were twin terrors.

Green’s line: 16 points (5-of-10 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, 4-of-6 from the line), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Starting at center for the injured Zaza Pachulia, Green played 34 minutes and was plus-19.

Durant’s line: 29 points (10-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep, 7-of-7 from the line), 12 rebounds and four assists. A model of efficiency, he played 38 minutes was finished plus-18

TURNING POINT: Though the Warriors quickly built a double-digit lead (19-7, 5:48 left in the first quarter), the Spurs rallied back several times, getting as close as seven early in the second quarter before the Warriors pulled away.

When San Antonio closed to within 36-29 with 8:36 left in the second quarter, the Warriors responded with a 15-3 run to go up 51-32 with 4:54 left in the half.

The Spurs got no closer than 10 in the second half.

OF NOTE: Curry moved Lakers legend Kobe Bryant into fifth place on the all-time list of postseason 3-pointers. Bryant retired with 292. Curry has 295.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Andre Iguodala (L knee soreness) was listed as probable and upgraded to available. C Zaza Pachulia (R heel contusion) was listed as questionable but declared out prior to tipoff. F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) was listed as doubtful and declared out prior to tipoff.

Spurs: F David Lee (L knee injury) and F Kawhi Leonard (L ankle sprain) were listed as doubtful and declared out prior to tipoff. G Tony Parker (L quadriceps tendon rupture) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin June 1 at Oracle Arena.