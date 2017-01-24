A collective of elected female leaders on Tuesday are set to gather in San Francisco to scold President Donald Trump as well as fight to safeguard women's access to health care.

The rally, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at San Francisco City Hall, will feature a slew of elected officials standing alongside community members. Those in attendance are expected to defend "women's universal access to affordable reproductive, family planning, and sexual health services," according to an event press release.

Bay Area Unites for Women's March

City supervisors, law enforcement officials, board of education members and women's health advocates are among the elected officials expected to speak.