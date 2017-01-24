Women Leaders Flock to San Francisco, Fight for Health Care Protection | NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Calif. Gov. Declares State of Emergency
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Women Leaders Flock to San Francisco, Fight for Health Care Protection

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File image of San Francisco City Hall.

    A collective of elected female leaders on Tuesday are set to gather in San Francisco to scold President Donald Trump as well as fight to safeguard women's access to health care.

    The rally, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at San Francisco City Hall, will feature a slew of elected officials standing alongside community members. Those in attendance are expected to defend "women's universal access to affordable reproductive, family planning, and sexual health services," according to an event press release.

    Bay Area Unites for Women's March Bay Area Unites for Women's March

    City supervisors, law enforcement officials, board of education members and women's health advocates are among the elected officials expected to speak.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices