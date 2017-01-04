Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalled about 15,000 infant sweatshirts emblazoned with Mickey and Minnie Mouse because of a choking hazard, the company announced Wednesday.

The garments are hooded sweatshirts with a three-snap closure, Disney said.

Both of the sweatshirts have ears attached to the hood and artwork that shows the classic Disney characters.

They were sold at Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and online through a Disney shopping app.

