Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Denver, to succeed Antonin Scalia on the United States Supreme Court. NBC’s Tracie Potts reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

As soon as President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he was selecting federal appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, the battle over his confirmation was well underway, with Democrats questioning his record on women's issues and corporate interests, NBC News reported.

But Republicans praised the pick as "an outstanding choice" and confidently predicted victory.

Video Trump Picks Gorsuch for Supreme Court

The battle will be waged in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority needed to confirm Gorsuch but are short of the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster should Democrats mount one. At least one senator, Democrat Jeff Merkley of Oregon, indicated even before the announcement that he would seek to filibuster any selection.

The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, did not go that far after the announcement, saying, "The Senate must insist upon 60 votes for any Supreme Court nominee."