Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the White House communications director. The news broke Monday, July 31, just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Anthony Scaramucci's short tenure has given Twitter plenty to talk about.

The former White House communications director’s sudden departure after his short stint in the position has left journalists, politicians and meme-enthusiasts looking for a way to respond. From his profanity-laced tirade in an interview with The New Yorker to his air kiss after his first press briefing, the Mooch made his mark in the public eye.

As the news broke, the internet blew up with commentary.