Republicans to Introduce Health Care Replacement Bill This Week

President Donald Trump hinted at health care policy changes during a black-tie event with the nation's governors a day before his scheduled address to Congress. "Every state is different and different requirements, but I think we have something that's going to really be excellent," he said in the annual Governors' Ball.

Republicans are expected to introduce their anticipated bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week, a senior House Republican aide told NBC News.

"We are now at the culmination of a years-long process to keep our promise to the American people," Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, told NBC News.

A draft bill obtained by NBC News two weeks ago indicates that Republicans intend to replace Barack Obama's law with tax credits and state grant, rolling back much of the former president's signature achievement.

The senior House aide said there was a large staff meeting at the White House on Friday to resolve a few outstanding issues, while health care committees in Congress worked over the weekend to incorporate technical guidance.