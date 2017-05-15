Terrifying Attack: Grocery Store Horror

Oregon police are investigating a gruesome murder and a brutal stabbing that followed in an Estacada grocery store.

Witnesses say a man walked into the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market covered in blood, carrying a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a human head in the other.

The man then stabbed an employee of the store. Other employees quickly jumped in and held the man down until police arrived.

Police believe the stabbing is tied to the murder of a woman found dead in a home in the nearby town of Colton.

