Japan Pregnant Panda

A female giant panda at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has shown signs of being pregnant. Zookeepers say Shin Shin has had reduced appetite since Tuesday and is resting more than before. She was seen munching on bamboo Friday morning. Shin Shin and male panda Ri Ri had a baby in 2012 but it died six days after birth. Visitors expressed hope that a cub will be born soon. As pregnancy in giant pandas is difficult to confirm until they actually give birth, zookeepers are keeping a careful watch over Shin Shin.