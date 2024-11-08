Decision 2024

Campbell business owners hopeful for change with Prop 36

By Robert Handa

Campbell business owners and police are looking forward to the possible change to come since the passing of Proposition 36, which aims to increase punishments for some theft and drug possession offenses.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Over $330,000 worth of items have been reported stolen in the last year, and business owners are turning to local police for help.

The Campbell Police Department has proposed developing a network of cameras through cooperating businesses. This network would provide offices with real-time access to security traffic and body-worn cameras.

Robert Handa has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Campbell
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us