Campbell business owners hopeful for change with Prop 36

Campbell business owners and police are looking forward to the possible change to come since the passing of Proposition 36, which aims to increase punishments for some theft and drug possession offenses.

Over $330,000 worth of items have been reported stolen in the last year, and business owners are turning to local police for help.

The Campbell Police Department has proposed developing a network of cameras through cooperating businesses. This network would provide offices with real-time access to security traffic and body-worn cameras.

