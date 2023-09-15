Celebrations of Mexico's independence across the Bay Area

Mexico celebrates its independence Friday, and that means much of the Bay Area will join in the festivities kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month.

San Jose City Hall will raise the Mexican flag and play host to El Grito festivities, which includes live music and entertainment, cultural performances, lowriders and food.

El Grito is free and open to the public from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is one of multiple celebrations across the Bay Area.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.