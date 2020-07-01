4th of July

2020 Danville 4th of July Virtual Parade

Moderated by NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura on Saturday, July 4 at 10:00 AM

The annual Danville 4th of July Parade will take place on Saturday, July 4th from approximately 10am-noon. NBC Bay Area consumer investigative reporter Chris Chmura will moderate the virtual event. The live stream will include a pre-parade slideshow of past parade photos, 2020 grad yard signs, and flags from approximately 8am-10am.

LIVE STREAM: https://vimeo.com/event/127194/embed

The Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley has organized and conducted the annual Kiwanis 4th of July Parade in partnership with the Town of Danville, California since 1975.

