In recognition of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S., Silicon Valley Reads 2020 will celebrate the achievements of women – from the tenacious individuals who worked so hard to get women the right to vote in the early 1900s to the women and girls in the 21st century who are breaking gender barriers to excel in all areas of life.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: February - April 22, 2020

WHERE: 185 Public event locations